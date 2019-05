NORFOLK, Va. – A missing 25-year-old Norfolk man was located in the Lafayette River just offshore in the Talbot Park neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, John Evan Cash had been missing since Monday evening when he left his residence not wearing any clothes near the area Granby and Thole streets. It was reported that Cash suffered from schizophrenia and required medication.

Police do not believe there was any foul play.