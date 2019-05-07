Detectives searching for missing Norfolk man with schizophrenia

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing Monday evening.

Authorities say 25-year-old John Evan Cash was last seen in the area of Granby and Thole Streets around 8 p.m.

He is described as a black man who is 6′ tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He has short, black hair; brown eyes and a thin goatee. He has a gladiator/Spartan tattoo on the right side of his chest and a surgical scar on his left knee.

Detectives say he was not wearing any clothes when he left his home.

Cash has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and requires medication.

Anyone who has seen Cash or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

