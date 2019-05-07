Norfolk Police investigating after man’s body recovered from river

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department are investigating an undetermined death Tuesday evening after a man’s body was pulled from the Lafayette River in Talbot Park.

The call came in just before 5:30 p.m. The caller told dispatchers they saw the body floating just off shore near the 7000 block of Mallard Drive.

Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and recovered the body from the water.

The man’s body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine how he died.

His death is being classified as undetermined.

