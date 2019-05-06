Act 3 podcast: The Battle of Winterfell and Sonic the Hedgehog

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

There’s a trailer out for the live action Sonic the Hedgehog movie, and it’s bad. How bad is it? Steven and Chandler will let you know! They’ll also delve deep into The Long Night and tell you just what they thought about the battle of Winterfell. But it’s not all hot takes and controversial opinions, there’s also talk of Quentin Tarantino and some off-brand soft drink taste testing in this episode of Act 3!

Time Codes

Act One: News

–01:00 – John Singleton and Peter Mayhew

–04:45 Sonic The Hedgehog trailer reaction

— 15:25 – Quentin Tarantino talks to the web, confirms “Django” director’s cut

Act Two

— 20:15 Corrections from last week’s “Coast Live” appearance

— 26:25 – SUPER SODA SHOWDOWN: Wegman’s Cola v. Harris Teeter Cola

— 40:00 – What We’re Watching: Netflix’s “The Highwaymen”

Act Three

— 49:20 – Game of Thrones S8E3, “The Long Night” spoiler talk

Related links:

Act 3 podcast: Disney+ and the Star Wars trailer

Act 3 podcast – Avengers: Endgame

Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca actor, dies at 74