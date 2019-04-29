Act 3 podcast – Avengers: Endgame

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

We’re in the end game now, and Steven and Chandler are joined by News 3 Anchor Blaine Stewart to discuss the biggest Marvel blockbuster yet. Steven and Chandler are big fans, but Blaine has only seen one other movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What did they think? Did the film live up to expectations, or was it a let down? Could Blaine keep track of which characters were which, and what’s Blaine’s problem with Rocket Raccoon? All this and more this episode of Act 3!

Bonus content: Check out Steven and Chandler on Coast Live!

Act 1: News

–01:00 – Star Wars Celebration Panels (The Mandalorian & The Clone Wars)

–08:45 – John Cena in talks to join Suicide Squad Sequel

–12:40 – MoviePass loses 90% of subscribers

–15:45 – Will Call: Will Smith’s reaction to Genie controversy

Act Two: What We’re Watching

–21:30 – Corrections to last week’s show

–23:50 – Chandler: Shazam

–29:50 – Steven: Game Of Thrones Premiere

Act Three: Most Anticipated Summer Films

— 36:45