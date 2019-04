Act 3 podcast: Disney+ and the Star Wars trailer

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

This week Steven and Chandler are fresh off being huddled around a monitor to watch the unveiling of the ¬†trailer for Star Wars Episode IX.¬† They’ll break it down and give you all their expert analysis. Also the latest news about the details for Disney’s streaming service and casting news!

Time Codes

Act One: News

–03:15 – Disney Plus

–11:00 – Kate McKinnon cast as Elizabeth Holmes

–17:45 – Suicide Squad Casting News

22:30 – Act Two: What We’re Watching

–22:45 – Long Tangent About Corrections To Last Week’s Show

–26:30 – Chandler talks about “Barry”

–30:30 – Steven talks about Wrestlemania 35

34:15 – Act Three: An EXTENSIVE Breakdown of the Star Wars Episode IX Trailer