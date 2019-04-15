Act 3 podcast: Disney+ and the Star Wars trailer

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

This week Steven and Chandler are fresh off being huddled around a monitor to watch the unveiling of the trailer for Star Wars Episode IX. They’ll break it down and give you all their expert analysis. Also the latest news about the details for Disney’s streaming service and casting news!

Time Codes

Act One: News

–03:15 – Disney Plus

–11:00 – Kate McKinnon cast as Elizabeth Holmes

–17:45 – Suicide Squad Casting News

22:30 – Act Two: What We’re Watching

–22:45 – Long Tangent About Corrections To Last Week’s Show

–26:30 – Chandler talks about “Barry”

–30:30 – Steven talks about Wrestlemania 35

34:15 – Act Three: An EXTENSIVE Breakdown of the Star Wars Episode IX Trailer