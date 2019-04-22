× Portsmouth NAACP meets with FBI to talk about racism

Chesapeake, Va. – Leaders with the NAACP in Portsmouth traveled to the FBI headquarters in Chesapeake to voice their concerns and speak directly to law enforcement on Monday.

President of the NAACP in the City of Portsmouth James Boyd and a few others spoke to reporters after leaving the office this afternoon.

The FBI recently confirmed to News 3 they are investigating allegations of racism against the Portsmouth Police Department, but specifics details weren’t provided.

The former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman wrote a scathing 4 pages letter stating she was forced to resign by the city manager and believed race played a factor.

She also wrote that she had never witnessed the degree of bias and acts of systemic racism in her 30 year career in law enforcement and public safety.

The letter sparked outrage and left many people asking questions.

“We believe this is a systemic problem. This is bigger than one person’s job. This is about the livelihoods of black citizen in that city,” said Body, “We believe there is a deep-seated system of racism there and we’re hell-bent on destroying it. That was our nature of the conversation today, to provide the FBI with our concerns.”

The FBI said their leadership team meets regularly with local civil rights groups to ensure they maintain open communication and encourage our community partners to bring them their concerns at any time.

Boyd said some specifics of the meeting couldn’t be discussed but he says the nature of the meeting was to express various concerns.

“The Portsmouth NAACP is not going to stop. This is the first step in a number of things that we are going to put forth to get some truth,” said Boyd.