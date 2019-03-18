Portsmouth Police Chief resigns, interim chief named

PORTMSOUTH, Va. – Police Chief Tonya Chapman resigned from her position on Monday.

There were no details provided from city officials about why Chapman resigned.

Chapman’s professional career in law enforcement spans over 29 years. She became Virginia’s first African American female chief of a municipal police department when she took on the position in February of 2016.

City Manager L. Pettis Patton said Assistant Chief Angela Greene has been named interim Police Chief effective immediately.

Greene earned her bachelor’s degree in political science and pre-law from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1996 and began her career in law enforcement with the City of Richmond Police Department in 2001.

Portsmouth officials said Greene become a patrol sergeant in 2005 in Richmond.

In 2009, Greene was again promoted to the rank of Lieutenant where she served as a sector lieutenant for Richmond’s Southside area. In 2012, she was promoted to the rank of Captain where she served as a watch commander in charge of high-risk operations, major crimes and significant events or

incidents.

She has served on the Portsmouth Police Department since 2016, city officials said.

Related: Portsmouth Police Chief launches new initiative to address gun violence