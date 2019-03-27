Following controversy, Police Chief Forum to be held in Portsmouth Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Interim Police Chief for the Portsmouth Police Department Angela Greene will hold a Police Chief Forum on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

According to the city, the goal of this forum is to “engage our citizens by providing department updates and receiving concerns from those citizens in attendance.”

The forum will be held at the Portsmouth Police Department Training Unit located at 309 Columbia Street.

The Chief’s Forum is held monthly and comes at the heels of former Police Chief Tonya Chapman’s multi-page statement where she says members of the Portsmouth Police Department forced her out of office.

Chapman said she believes that race played a factor in her dismissal from the department.

Greene was named interim Police Chief by Portsmouth City Manager L. Pettis Patton following the resignation of Chapman.

