Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander to host State of the City Address Friday

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander will hold the annual State of the City address Friday afternoon.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m., at The Main downtown.

In a statement, the mayor said “Norfolk is the driver of growth and competitiveness for Hampton Roads, the leading provider of higher paying jobs and higher education, a major international trade and transportation hub, and the center for arts and culture.”

The event will give Mayor Alexander an opportunity to reflect on the previous year and detail plans for the future.

At last year’s State of the City, he announced several new projects including a proposed development near MacArthur Center, a possible new building that would reshape the city’s skyline, and a ferris wheel.

