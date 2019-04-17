Eddie Bauer closing at MacArthur Mall, Hamilton Perkins pop-up shop opening

NORFOLK, Va. – Eddie Bauer, a clothing store that specializes in outdoor lifestyle fitted clothing, will be closing at MacArthur Mall.

Marketing Director of the Norfolk mall, Karen Husselbee, stated the store will be closing on May 10.

Husselbee also announced that the Hamilton Perkins pop-up shop is opening May 1.

Hamilton Perkins offers unique bags from made out of recycled materials. Each bag of their bags are made from pineapple leaf fiber, recycled water bottles, and billboard vinyl.

“The Hamilton Perkins Collection is currently offered in nearly 100 leading department and specialty stores in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The new pop-up store will be located on Level 2 across from Sephora. The store will occupy about 4,000 square feet,” according to the MacArthur Mall website.