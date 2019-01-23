Nordstrom leaving MacArthur Center Mall

NORFOLK, VA. – Nordstrom will leave MacArthur Center Mall in April, according to a mall spokesperson.

Karen Husslebee told News 3 they were notified by the City of Norfolk that Nordstrom gave noticed that they planned to vacate the property.

The closure comes just a day after Husslebee confirmed that Zales, Chico’, and Yankee Candle would be leaving at the end of the month.

We’ve previously reported Banana Republic, Williams-Sonoma Pottery Barn and Aveda are leaving.

Nordstrom’s last day of business be will April 5th.

We have reached out to Nordstrom for comment on the decision.