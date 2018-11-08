News 3 set to take a first look inside Norfolk’s IKEA

NORFOLK, Va. – Your future home decor destination is now complete — IKEA is closer to officially opening its doors in Norfolk!

Thursday afternoon, Mayor Kenny Alexander and the home furnishing retailer’s store manager will give the first guided tours inside the 331,000-square-foot facility.

They are also planning to discuss recruitment efforts. The public affairs manager at IKEA US said the store plans to hire 250 employees, both full and part-time.

The new IKEA will offer nearly 10,000 items, 50 rooms, three model home interiors, a kids’ play area and a 450-seat restaurant.

It’s expected to open near the future location of Burton Crossing in Spring 2019.