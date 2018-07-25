Virginia Beach land bought, plans for shops, restaurants and more

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 33 acres of land in Virginia Beach has been acquired by S.L. Nusbaum Realty Company in hopes to build Burton Crossing, which will feature a variety of shops and restaurants potentially.

The release by S.L. Nusbaum said that Burton Crossing will be located directly south of Norfolk International Airport, off Interstate 64, at the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Premium Outlets Boulevard, in Virginia Beach.

Northampton Development L.L.C., an S.L. Nusbaum sponsored entity, was able to purchase the land from the City of Norfolk’s Economic Development Authority.

Project developers say that Burton Crossing will consist of a 250,000 square foot, new mixed-use development featuring retail shops, restaurants, financial institutions and professional offices. They are hoping also that a quality architecture and landscaping, along with the adjacent lakefront public park, will make the project aesthetically pleasing.

A new IKEA is slated to open near the future location of Burton Crossing in the Spring of 2019 and will feature a 331,000 square foot footprint offering nearly 10,000 items, 50 rooms, three model-home interiors, a kids’ play area and a 450-seat restaurant.

Developers also hope that a steady flow of consumers to the Norfolk Premium Outlets provide positive momentum for the Burton Crossing project.