× Banana Republic leaving MacArthur Center Mall

NORFOLK, Va. – Another store is leaving MacArthur Center Mall in downtown Norfolk.

Banana Republic will close its doors for good on January 26th, according to their Public Relations Department.

In a statement to News 3, they said “We always evaluate our store fleet to ensure we have the right stores in the right locations to best serve our customers’ needs. I can confirm that the Banana Republic store in the MacArthur Center Mall will be closing on 1/26/19. The decision to close a store is always a difficult one and we hope our customers will continue to shop with us online.”

This comes after Pottery Barn and Williams-Sonoma announced plans to close at the end of the month.

The only Banana Republic left in Hampton Roads is at the Norfolk Premium Outlets.