Candlelight vigil honors violent crime victims in Portsmouth

Posted 9:04 pm, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:14PM, April 10, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – In commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, leaders in Portsmouth are raising awareness about how many people are affected by violence.

Throughout the week, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, along with its community partners, held events to raise awareness about victims’ issues and rights.

Wednesday night they are holding a candlelight vigil to honor those who have been hurt by a violent crime.

Earlier in the week, a self-defense training was held to teach people how to protect themselves.

News 3 reporter Erin Miller will be at the vigil. Catch her full report at 11.

