Man turns himself in after Portsmouth homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit (MCU) have made an arrest in the homicide of Delvin Antonio Crosby.

Russan allegedly shot and killed Delvin Antonio Crosby on the 3700 block of Turnpike Road.

Aake J. Russan, a 20-year-old of Portsmouth, was charged with 1st degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

At 2:30 p.m., Russan turned himself in to Detectives on Monday without incident.

There is no further information at this time.

News 3 will bring you updates as the Portsmouth Police Department move further in this investigation.