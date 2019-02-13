Man arrested in connection with Portsmouth homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) announced a man has been arrested in connection with Sunday’s homicide.

Terrance Washington

38-year-old Terrance Washington of Portsmouth was taken into custody around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities have secured warrants for Washington for 1st degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

40-year-old Reggie G. Dixon of Portsmouth was found dead in the 1100 block of Queen Street Sunday. Officers arrived to find he had been shot in his upper body multiple times.

Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Washington’s arrest was the result of a coordinated effort between the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) and the community.

