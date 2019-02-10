Portsmouth detectives investigating man’s shooting death as homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) are investigating after a man was shot to death in the 1100 block of Queen Street Sunday.

The call requesting police and medical assistance to the area came in around 5:15 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Medics arrived and pronounced the victim, 40-year-old Reggie G. Dixon of Portsmouth, dead.

Anyone who has information about this homicide is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-6887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips app or online here.

