Photo gallery: UVA takes on Texas Tech in NCAA championship

Posted 9:32 pm, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:18PM, April 8, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS – UVA is looking to win it all!

The University of Virginia Cavaliers will make history if they get past the Texas Tech Raiders during the NCAA Men’s Basketball national title game Monday night.

The ‘Hoos defeated Auburn in the Final Four 63-62 Saturday night to advance to their first national championship game in school history.

The men’s championship airs Monday at 9:20 p.m. It’s the first meeting between the two programs, and neither team has won a national title.

