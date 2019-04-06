Cardiac Cavaliers: Kyle Guy’s free throws send Virginia to first national title game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Virginia is title game bound! The Cavaliers defeated Auburn in the Final Four 63-62 to advance to their first national championship game in school history.

Trailing 62-60 with .6 seconds remaining, Kyle Guy got fouled while shooting a three-point attempt, and sunk all three to give Virginia the lead for good. Guy finished with 15 points.

Ty Jerome had the hot hand for the Cavaliers, finishing with 21 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. De’Andre Hunter scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half.

Mamadi Diakite did his work on the defensive end, finishing with five blocks.

Virginia relinquished a 57-47 lead when Auburn went on a 12-0 run in the final five minutes to take a 59-57 lead.

The Final Four tilt against the Tigers was the first for UVA (34-and-3) since 1984. The ‘Hoos were 0-and-2 in Final Four games before tonight.

The Cavaliers will play the winner of Michigan State/Texas Tech on Monday night. You can watch that game and the national title game on News 3.

Adam Winkler will have LIVE postgame reaction from UVA’s win in Minneapolis after the conclusion of Michigan State vs. Texas Tech.