NATIONAL CHAMPS! UVA beats Texas Tech for first National Championship in school history

Posted 11:47 pm, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51PM, April 8, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Virginia Cavaliers are your 2018-19 National Champions! The ‘Hoos beat the Red Raiders 85-77 on Monday night in overtime.

Ty Jerome celebrates. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The win marks the first for the Cavaliers in a national championship game.

De’Andre Hunter, who was 1-of-7 in the first half with five points, finished with 27 points and seven rebounds. Kyle Guy finished with 22 points.

Hunter also tied the game with a three-pointer in the final seconds of the second half to send the game to overtime.

Virginia was 0-and-2 in Final Four games (1981, 1984) before this season. The Cavaliers 35 wins this season is a school record, beating last season’s 31.

