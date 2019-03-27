Experience IKEA through virtual tour at MacArthur Center pop-up ahead of Norfolk store opening

NORFOLK, Va. – Can’t wait for the grand opening for IKEA Norfolk? One local mall is giving you the opportunity to explore an IKEA store before the Hampton Roads location officially opens its doors!

The retailer will host an exclusive pop-up experience at MacArthur Center, giving shoppers a preview of what to expect when the store opens on Wednesday, April 10.

An immersive Virtual Reality (VR) experience will take customers through a virtual version of an IKEA showroom. And you won’t just learn more about IKEA innovative design and practical solutions; there will also be giveaways while supplies last!

The pop-up dates are Saturday, March 30 from 12-6 p.m. and Sunday, March 31 from 1-6 p.m. on the MacArthur Center Green.

The 331,00-square-foot future IKEA Norfolk store sits on 19 acres on the northwestern corner of I-64 and Northampton Boulevard. It will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively-designed items, 42 inspirational room settings, four model home interiors, a supervised children’s play area and a 354-seat restaurant serving traditional Swedish and American fare – including those world-famous IKEA meatballs!

News 3 got a chance to take a first look inside the new store in November 2018 as well as another tour earlier this month. The official groundbreaking took place in November 2017.

IKEA Norfolk will be the first IKEA in Hampton Roads and just the second in Virginia.

MacArthur Center Green is located at 300 Monticello Avenue alongside MacArthur Center in Downtown Norfolk.