Photos: A sneak peek at the new IKEA opening in Norfolk!

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 got the chance to take a look at the inside of the new IKEA story that will be coming to Norfolk!

The store will be the first IKEA in the Hampton Roads area and the second in Virginia and will open in April.

The future 331,000-square-foot IKEA Norfolk store will be built on 19 acres on the northwestern corner of Interstate 64 and Northampton Boulevard.

When Norfolk’s IKEA opens will be equipped with solar panels and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

