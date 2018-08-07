IKEA planning to hire 250 employees at future Norfolk location

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The future Norfolk IKEA store will be hiring 250 employees for both full and part-time employment starting in late September.

Information of this was confirmed by Latisha Bacy, Public Affairs Manager at IKEA US.

The IKEA will be located near the still-developing Burton Crossing, south of Norfolk International Airport, off Interstate 64, at the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Premium Outlets Boulevard.

The new IKEA will feature a 331,000 square foot footprint offering nearly 10,000 items, 50 rooms, three model home interiors, a kids’ play area and a 450-seat restaurant.

Related link:

Virginia Beach land bought, plans for shops, restaurants and more