Norfolk IKEA sets grand opening for April

NORFOLK, Va. — The new IKEA set to open in Norfolk will do so at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, according to the company. They had been holding the official opening date after announcing the move to Hampton Roads in June 2016.

The store will be the first IKEA in the Hampton Roads area and the second in Virginia.

The future 331,000-square-foot IKEA Norfolk store will be built on 19 acres on the northwestern corner of Interstate 64 and Northampton Boulevard.

When Norfolk’s IKEA opens in Spring 2019, it will be equipped with solar panels and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The company says that IKEA Norfolk will feature a 180,000-square-foot solar array, which will consist of a 1.26 MW system, built with 3,654 panels and produce 1,743,000 kWh of electricity annually for the store, the equivalent of reducing 1,233 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) – equal to the emissions of 262 cars or providing electricity for 215 homes yearly. They say it will make it the largest solar rooftop array in Hampton Roads.

IKEA Norfolk will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, 50 inspirational room settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children’s play area and a 450-seat restaurant serving traditional Swedish and American fare including IKEA meatballs.