3 suspects arrested after pizza delivery driver found shot dead in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Three people have been criminally charged for their suspected involvement in the death of Stephanie Brainerd.

30-year-old Stephanie Brainerd of Virginia Beach worked for Chanello’s Pizza and was shot dead in her vehicle while on a delivery run the night of March 14.

The three suspects have been arrested and are listed below with their federal charges:

Tonagee Franciosa Ravenel, 19-years-old, charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Antonio Cerroane Britton, 18-years-old, charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Semiya Mone Davidson, 20-years-old, charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony eluding, and child endangerment.

These arrests come shortly after Brainerd’s family spoke to News 3 about being in the beginning stages of grief.

“The people that did this to my sister took away not only a sister, a daughter – they took away a mother of two young children who have to live with us with no mother for the rest of their life,” Brainerd’s sister said.

The case is still under investigation, as more details come available they will be released.