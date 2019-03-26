Man found guilty of flashing teen girls outside Virginia Beach 7-Eleven

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A judge found the man accused of flashing teen girls at a 7-Eleven in June 2018 guilty Tuesday.

Wesley Michael Jones of Virginia Beach appeared in Virginia Beach Circuit Court for a bench trial, where the judge found him guilty on three counts of indecent liberties and obscene sexual display (misdemeanor).

Police say on June 30, 2018, the girls were outside the store in the 3500 block of Holland Road advertising a car wash when a man got in his car, made a U-turn and re-approached them after originally stopping by to ask them questions.

This is when the girls told authorities that he put money in their donation bucket and then told one of them to look down, exposing himself to her.

Jones was arrested on July 14, 2018, and was originally charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and three counts of masturbation or simulated act in public.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26.

