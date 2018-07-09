Police: Man flashes teen girls outside Virginia Beach 7-Eleven

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are looking for a man that allegedly flashed teen girls who were advertising a car wash at a local 7-Eleven on June 30.

Officials say the girls were outside the 7-Eleven in the 3000 block of Holland Road when a man allegedly got in his car, made a U-turn and re-approached them after originally stopping by to ask them questions.

This is when the girls told police that the man placed money in their donation bucket and then told one of them to look down, thus exposing himself to her.

The suspect is described as a white male from the age of 30-40, at a height of 5’9” to 5’11” and weighing between 180 to 190 pounds. He also has a tattoo on his chest.

There is no vehicle description at this time.