Man accused of flashing teen girls outside Virginia Beach 7-Eleven arrested

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police confirmed today that they arrested a man who allegedly flashed teen girls who were advertising a car wash at a local 7-Eleven on June 30.

28-year-old Wesley Michael Jones, of Virginia Beach, was arrested on July 14 and charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and three counts of masturbation or simulated act in public.

Officials say the girls were outside the 7-Eleven in the 3500 block of Holland Road on June 30 when a man allegedly got in his car, made a U-turn and re-approached them after originally stopping by to ask them questions.

This is when the girls told police that he placed money in their donation bucket and then told one of them to look down, thus exposing himself to her.

Jones’ next hearing will be November 7.