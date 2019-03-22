Chris Brown added to Something in the Water lineup

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Artist Chris Brown has been added to the artist lineup for the Something in the Water festival, according to the festival’s Twitter page.
Brown joins artists such as Migos, Pusha T, Travis Scott and Pharrell & Friends, which includes Diddy, Missy Elliot, Usher, Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg.
The singer is known for being controversial, having had several run-ins with the law, including facing physical assault charges after a 2009 incident with then-girlfriend Rihanna.
Something in the Water will be held the last weekend in April.
