Chris Brown added to Something in the Water lineup

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Artist Chris Brown has been added to the artist lineup for the Something in the Water festival, according to the festival’s Twitter page.

Chris Brown added to the lineup https://t.co/lG4gHPmrRc — Brendan Ponton (@brendanponton) March 22, 2019

Brown joins artists such as Migos, Pusha T, Travis Scott and Pharrell & Friends, which includes Diddy, Missy Elliot, Usher, Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg.

The singer is known for being controversial, having had several run-ins with the law, including facing physical assault charges after a 2009 incident with then-girlfriend Rihanna.

Something in the Water will be held the last weekend in April.

Related: Ticket info, artist lineup and safety plans: How Virginia Beach is preparing for ‘Something in the Water’

Click here for our full coverage on the Something in the Water festival.