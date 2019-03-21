Community reacts to death of missing Southampton County mother Cynthia Carver

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. – Investigators are searching through clues to find whoever killed a mother of two.

Wednesday, investigators identified a body found in Suffolk as 34-year-old Cynthia Carver.

While they have finally identified Carver’s body, investigators say there are still persons of interest they need to talk with and evidence to go through. Loved ones tell us they’re just glad she’s finally home.

“It does bring closure where the family now knows where Cynthia is,” Carver’s pastor, Jeremiah Cole, said.

Although it’s not the way anyone wanted, the search for Carver is finally over.

“We believed she would return to her family. We never stopped believing,” Cole explained.

Tuesday morning, Southampton County investigators said someone found her body in the southern part of Suffolk.

The mother of two had been missing for nearly a month.

Cole said his main concern was for the family and to pray for them.

“They are holding up pretty strong. They coming together now trying to make arrangements, but when I talked with them yesterday they were doing pretty good,” the pastor of Mount Tabor Baptist Church said.

According to court documents, relatives overheard Carver speaking with a man on the phone on February 22. She said she would wait up for him.

That was the last day anyone saw her.

“We’ve never experienced anything of this kind,” Cole said about this all unfolded.

At her home in the town of Newsoms, deputies said they found several blood stains and a knife.

Investigators told News 3 there is a substantial amount of evidence currently being analyzed.

“I pray that, you know, God will convict them and that they will turn themselves in,” Cole noted.

As their community works through this loss, Carver’s pastor told us they’re leaning on the good times.

We did reach out to Carver’s immediate family, but they are not interesting in speaking right now. If you know anything that can help with this investigation, call the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office or the FBI.

