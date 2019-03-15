NCIS offering $1k reward for information on Norfolk Naval Shipyard bomb threat

NORFOLK, Va. – The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is offering a $1,000 reward for information on a bomb threat that left Norfolk Naval Shipyard on lockdown February 14.

A threatening message was discovered on a restroom wall at the shipyard around 9 a.m. that day, coinciding with “false alarm” reports of an active shooter at the shipyard.

Related: Officials search ship in Norfolk after bomb threat

Norfolk Naval Shipyard said at the time that it planned to work with NCIS to fully investigate the matter.

Back in June 2018, NCIS was offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for threatening messages that appeared at the base. The reward was offered within 10 days of the threatening messages being discovered.

To report a tip to NCIS, call its local field office at (757) 444-7327 or submit a tip through its web and smartphone app. Reporting is anonymous.