Officials search ship in Norfolk after bomb threat

NORFOLK, Va. – Around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, officials were notified from personnel at Marine Hydraulics International that they received a bomb threat for a ship at their dock.

Norfolk Fire & Rescue and Norfolk Police responded to the scene but NCIS is now handling the investigation.

Marine Hydraulics International is located at 1215 Warrington Avenue and that’s where officials responded.

Later Tuesday Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson released a statement saying, “The USS Monterey (CG 61) received a bomb threat today (February 12), at approximately 11:30 a.m., while pierside at a local Norfolk shipyard. Immediate measures were taken, shipyard and local law enforcement were notified. Security sweeps and extensive inspections are ongoing. NCIS is involved. Not able to discuss specifics.”

Around 4 p.m., Lt. Cmdr. Hillson said after extensive security inspections and sweeps nothing suspicious was found.