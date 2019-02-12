Officials search ship in Norfolk after bomb threat

Posted 1:51 pm, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:06PM, February 12, 2019

NORFOLK (May 6, 2018) – The guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) returns to its homeport, Naval Station Norfolk, May 6, completing a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Seaman Dawson Roth/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. – Around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, officials were notified from personnel at Marine Hydraulics International that they received a bomb threat for a ship at their dock.

Norfolk Fire & Rescue and Norfolk Police responded to the scene but NCIS is now handling the investigation.

Marine Hydraulics International is located at 1215 Warrington Avenue and that’s where officials responded.

Later Tuesday Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson released a statement saying, “The USS Monterey (CG 61) received a bomb threat today (February 12), at approximately 11:30 a.m., while pierside at a local Norfolk shipyard.  Immediate measures were taken, shipyard and local law enforcement were notified.  Security sweeps and extensive inspections are ongoing.  NCIS is involved.  Not able to discuss specifics.”

Around 4 p.m., Lt. Cmdr. Hillson said after extensive security inspections and sweeps nothing suspicious was found.

