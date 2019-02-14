Officials investigate report of active shooter at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va . — Officials at Norfolk Naval Shipyard are investigating after a threatening message was discovered on a restroom wall at the shipyard around 9 a.m., along with separate reports of an active shooter.

At this point, the two things are not known to be related and more information is coming in from officials at the shipyard.

A witness told News 3's Anthony Sabella outside Norfolk Naval Shipyard that he received a text saying the shipyard was on lockdown.

According to officials, NCIS is investigating and Shipyard law enforcement officers are on scene as well.

NNSY says it takes these threats very seriously and will work with NCIS to fully investigate the matter.

Back in June 2018, NCIS was offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for threatening messages that appeared at the base. The reward was offered within 10 days of the threatening messages being discovered.

