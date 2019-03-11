Authorities arrest fugitive accused of series of violent crimes throughout Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Authorities have arrested a fugitive wanted for a series of violent crimes throughout Hampton Roads.

On March 8, the Newport News Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 30-year-old Earl Donita Wiggins of Hampton.

Wiggins was wanted out of three jurisdictions including Newport News, Hampton and Suffolk. The charges out of Newport News were related to an incident involving a woman in May 2018 and another incident involving a woman in October 2018.

A total of 21 charges were filed in connection with these crimes:

Abduction: By force, intimidation or deception (two counts)

Abduction: Of person w/intent to defile

Sodomy: By force or victim helplessness

Object sexual penetration: By force or helplessness

Robbery: All (three counts)

Grand larceny: Steal motor vehicle value > $200

Firearm: Possession by violent convicted felon

Concealed weapon: Carry

Firearm: Use in commission of felony (five counts)

Firearm: Possession by violent convicted felon (two counts)

Probation: Violation on felony offense

Conspiracy to commit felony (two counts)

“Due to the coordinated efforts of multiple divisions within the Newport News Police Department, along with our federal partners and the community, we were able to apprehend Mr. Wiggins without incident,” said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew. “It is a relief to all involved in both cases to have him in custody, and hopefully it will help bring some closure to the victims and their families.

Wiggins was arraigned in Newport News General District Court Monday morning. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 20.

