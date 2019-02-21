× Newport New Police searching for man wanted on abduction, robbery charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are trying to find a man wanted in three Hampton Roads cities.

They’re looking for Earl Wiggins, 30.

According to police, he’s wanted in Newport News on charges on robbery, abduction, sodomy, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by felon. Those charges are related to an incident that happened in May of 2018.

In Hampton, he’s wanted for robbery, abduction, grand larceny, possession of firearm by felon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Those charges stem from an incident in December 2018.

Wiggins also has an active probation violation in Suffolk, according to police.

If you know where he is, you can report your tip to Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, using the P3 app or going to the P3 website.

All three options allow you to remain anonymous and you could receive a cash reward through Crime Line.