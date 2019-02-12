U.S. Marshals seeking man with 15 felony arrest warrants in Hampton Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - U.S. Marshals are searching for a man with fifteen arrest warrants out in several Hampton Roads cities.

U.S. Marshals need assistance from the public in locating a man who is charged in two separate violent robberies from 2018, one of which also carries charges of abduction and sodomy.

30-year-old Earl Dontia Wiggins has ties throughout Hampton and Newport News.

Wiggins is reported to be 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He currently has the following warrants out for his arrest:

Newport News Police Department: Robbery, Abduction, Sodomy, Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony (three counts), and Possession of Firearm by Felon. These charges stem from a May 2018 incident involving an adult female victim.

Hampton Police Department: Robbery, Abduction, Grand Larceny, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Violent Felon (two counts), and Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony (two counts).These charges stem from a December 2018 incident involving an adult male victim.

Suffolk Police Department: Probation Violation, for an underlying assault conviction.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to Wiggins’ arrest.

Please call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332) or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov with any information.