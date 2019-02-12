U.S. Marshals seeking man with 15 felony arrest warrants in Hampton Roads

Posted 12:42 pm, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:19PM, February 12, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. - U.S. Marshals are searching for a man with fifteen arrest warrants out in several Hampton Roads cities.

U.S. Marshals need assistance from the public in locating a man who is charged in two separate violent robberies from 2018, one of which also carries charges of abduction and sodomy.

30-year-old Earl Dontia Wiggins has ties throughout Hampton and Newport News.

Wiggins is reported to be 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He currently has the following warrants out for his arrest: 

Newport News Police Department: Robbery, Abduction, Sodomy, Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony (three counts), and Possession of Firearm by Felon. These charges stem from a May 2018 incident involving an adult female victim.

Earl Dontia Wiggins

Hampton Police Department: Robbery, Abduction, Grand Larceny, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Violent Felon (two counts), and Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony (two counts).These charges stem from a December 2018 incident involving an adult male victim.

Suffolk Police Department: Probation Violation, for an underlying assault conviction.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to Wiggins’ arrest.

Please call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332) or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov with any information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.