5 suspects plead guilty in connection with armed grocery store robberies

NORFOLK, Va. – Five Hampton Roads-area people pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a string of grocery store robberies, one of which ended in a Harris Teeter employee being shot in Virginia Beach.

Court documents show that the individuals worked in at least six-member teams, and conducted armed robberies of at least three Chesapeake and Virginia Beach-area stores. The teams included inside and outside lookouts, getaway drivers and gunmen, and the suspects used police scanners to monitor law enforcement.

In the final robbery at Harris Teeter, which occurred October 3, 2018, the store manager was shot.

Cato Battle, 18, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, one count of robbery and one count of using a firearm during a violent crime. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years and a maximum of life in prison.

Willey E. Brooks, Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, two counts of robbery and two counts of using a firearm during a violent crime. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 14 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Monica Perkins, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, one count of robbery and one count of using a firearm during a violent crime. She faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years and a maximum of life in prison.

Brandon Tisdale, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, two counts of robbery and two counts of using a firearm during a violent crime. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 17 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Trevor Tisdale, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, two counts of robbery and two counts of using a firearm during a violent crime. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 14 years and a maximum of life in prison.

A sixth member of the group, Keonte Yorkshire, 21, pleaded guilty February 5. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 17 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Related: Two Virginia Beach men arrested in connection with armed grocery store robberies