HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The FBI confirmed that Virginia Beach Police arrested one of two men they believe are connected to a series of armed grocery store robberies in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

19-year-old Darrius Anthony Heuser-Whitaker has been taken into custody, while Devonta Le Edward Doyle, 22, is still being searched for, according to FBI officials.

Heuser-Whitaker and Doyle are suspected of being involved in three robberies, including a Harris Teeter robbery on Ferrell Parkway that left one man injured. Four other men were arrested in that robbery.

Doyle and Heuser-Whitaker are suspected of being involved in the following grocery store robberies:

Food Lion, 2544 Bainbridge Boulevard, Chesapeake, robbed September 25 at 10:30 p.m.

Food Lion, 1920 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, robbed September 29 at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Harris Teeter, 5060 Ferrell Parkway, Virginia Beach, robbed October 3 at approximately 12:45 a.m. The store manager was shot during this incident.

Doyle is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including the words "God Forgive Me" on his chest.

Doyle is considered by the FBI to be armed and dangerous.

The FBI, which is investigating the case jointly with the Virginia Beach Police Department, is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the men's arrests, prosecution and conviction. Information can be sent to the Norfolk Field Office at (757) 455-0100 or emailed to agnorfolkFO@fbi.gov, with the subject line "GROCERY STORES."

