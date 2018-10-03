Man found shot inside Virginia Beach Harris Teeter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are looking for three suspects from an attempted robbery at the Harris Teeter, located on Ferrell Parkway.

According to police, three black men entered the grocery store on Wednesday morning around 12:45 a.m. and attempted to rob the store.

The robbery was unsuccessful and the suspects left on foot.

Responding police officers located a man inside the store, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

All three male suspects were wearing dark clothing and masks on their faces. Police say one man was armed with a gun. There is no further information at this time.

Detectives ask that anyone with information on this incident call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.