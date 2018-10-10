Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Harris Teeter shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A fourth man was arrested in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting at a Harris Teeter on Ferrell Parkway that left one man injured.

Brandon Tisdale was arrested for the attempted robbery on October 3. He was arraigned in Virginia Beach General District Court on Tuesday, and no new court date has been set yet.

Keonte Yorkshire, Cato Battle and Brennan Kele Smith were also arrested in connection with the incident.

According to police, three black men entered the grocery store on October 3 around 12:45 a.m. and attempted to rob the store.

The robbery was unsuccessful and the suspects left on foot.

Responding police officers located a male employee inside the store, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

All three male suspects were wearing masks on their faces. Police said one man was armed with a gun.

Yorkshire and Smith were arraigned Friday at 2 p.m. Yorkshire’s prelim is scheduled for December 6 and Smith’s prelim is scheduled for December 7.