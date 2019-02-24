Grocery wars: how new competitors coming to Hampton Roads could change things

Grocery shopping is something so many of us do on a weekly basis. But what influences where we do it? For Jeff Smiley of Chesapeake it’s the savings, “The weekly ads, the sale prices and the on-line coupons…how to save a dollar and make it go further!”

And there are more options fighting over that dollar. Over the years, the grocery store competition has exploded in Hampton Roads, according to local Kroger Marketing Manager, Andrew Elder, “Everybody’s starting to dig into the market a little bit differently. So the big dogs, sure you have Kroger, you have Walmart, you have Food Lion, but everyone is a competitor in this market and everybody is trying to fill in wherever they can.”

Like recent newcomers Aldi and Lidl are no frills, discount grocers. Are they aiming for the customer base of Food Lion, which also focuses on low prices? William Goings, the Director of Operations for Food Lion in Hampton Roads says Food Lion is staying focused, “We’re running our business, maintaining the same each and every day… can’t comment on one competitor versus the other.”

New competitors coming in—-long-time grocers saying goodbye. It was a big impact when Farm Fresh sold all its stores, a casualty of a competitive market according to Elder, “Unfortunately Farm Fresh was not able to compete on the pricing strategy, that this saturation of the market has really driven prices down for the consumer and Farm Fresh just wasn’t able to keep up with that.”

