Wegmans Virginia Beach announces opening date, plans to hire over 300

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Many people have been watching the construction of the Town Center Wegmans but now we have an opening date!

The supermarket plans to open Sunday, April 28 near the intersection of Virginia Beach and Independence Boulevards, the company said.

They will also be filling 315 part-time positions.

“Part-time job openings span a variety of positions across every department in the store, including customer service and culinary roles like chefs and line cooks. Hiring for 185 full-time jobs began in August and is ongoing for select remaining openings, such as cooks and sushi rollers,” the company said.

Click here for more information and to apply online or call 757-271-0571 for more information. Applications are not accepted at the store construction site, nor are interviews conducted there.

Wegmans said the Virginia Beach location will employ 500 people, 450 of whom will be new to the company and hired locally.

“The store is taking shape beautifully. With our clock tower now in place, the exterior is nearly complete,” said Wegmans Store Manager Mike Coyle. “Inside, the floors have just been poured and polished, which allows us to start installing coolers and freezers. It’s transforming daily, and we can’t wait for our customers to see the finished product when we open on April 28.”