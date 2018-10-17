Williamsburg Publix opens, bringing Hampton Roads consumers more shopping variety

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — While central Virginia and Kill Devil Hills have already been exposed to the Florida supermarket chain, Williamsburg’s new Publix will give Hampton Roads’ customers a closer option to shop at something new.

Publix opened its new store in Williamsburg on 4660 Monticello Ave Wednesday to customers in the area. The new location in the Monticello Marketplace is the Publix location in Virginia.

“Further expanding into southeastern Virginia aligns with Publix’s aggressive growth plan for the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Publix media and community relations manager Kim Reynolds said last year. “We are looking forward to providing even more residents with the high-quality service and products our customers have come to expect and have earned us recognition throughout the industry.”

The move to Williamsburg has been something Publix has been working toward over the last year after announcing they were coming to the area in November 2017.

Publix will employ approximately 140 associates at its Williamsburg location, and the new location gives Publix its tenth store in Virginia.

Stated in Winter Haven, Florida, in 1930, Publix operates 1,2000 store locations and employs over 190,000 employees.

