Norfolk asks neighbors: What do you want to see at old Greenies site?

Posted 3:28 pm, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:51PM, February 20, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk has a big question for those who live in Ocean View: What do they want to see built at the former Greenies location?

The waterfront location has been empty since September when the city bought the property. The building was torn down a few months later after nearly 90 years in business. Now all that remains is patches of concrete.

Greenies Beach Bar & Grille

Before the city decides what is going to go there, they want to hear from neighbors.

News 3 spoke to people in Ocean View about what they would like to see. Ideas range from a parking lot, to beach access, to a restaurant and more.

Neighbors are invited to share their ideas for the space on March 11 at the Mary D. Pretlow Library. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.