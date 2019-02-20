Norfolk asks neighbors: What do you want to see at old Greenies site?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk has a big question for those who live in Ocean View: What do they want to see built at the former Greenies location?

The waterfront location has been empty since September when the city bought the property. The building was torn down a few months later after nearly 90 years in business. Now all that remains is patches of concrete.

Before the city decides what is going to go there, they want to hear from neighbors.

News 3 spoke to people in Ocean View about what they would like to see. Ideas range from a parking lot, to beach access, to a restaurant and more.

Neighbors are invited to share their ideas for the space on March 11 at the Mary D. Pretlow Library. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.