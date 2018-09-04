Norfolk’s Greenies Beach Bar & Grille will now stay open until September 10

NORFOLK, Va. – Greenies Beach Bar & Grille, one of Norfolk’s oldest establishments announced they will be extending their closing date!

Previously the restaurant said their last day open would be September 5 but Tuesday they posted on Facebook saying they will be open until September 10 now.

The establishment will close after last call on the 10th, the post said.

Norfolk is set to close on the property on September 15, according to the city.

Mayor Kenny Alexander previously announced the city would purchase the properties that Greenies and the Ocean View Diner are on during his State of the City address in March, saying the city wants to improve beach access. “That’s our beach,” Alexander said.

The news of the proposed purchases has generated a lot of reaction in Ocean View. “I know Greenies is an icon in Ocean View, but it’s time to move on,” Councilman Tommy Smigiel wrote in a Facebook post over the weekend. “The city did not strong arm anyone into selling.”