Norfolk close to closing on purchase of local bar Greenies

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk is set to close on the property that Greenies Beach Bar & Grille is located at on September 15, according to the city.

Greenies also confirmed to News 3 that it will be closing its doors before the city closes the purchase, but a date has not been confirmed as of yet.

Mayor Kenny Alexander announced the city would purchase the properties that Greenies and the Ocean View Diner are on during his state of the city address in March, saying the city wants to improve beach access. “That’s our beach,” Alexander said.

The news of the proposed purchases has generated a lot of reaction in Ocean View. “I know Greenies is an icon in Ocean View, but it’s time to move on,” Councilman Tommy Smigiel wrote in a Facebook post back in March. “The city did not strong arm anyone into selling.”

The bar is owned by Boone family, who declined to comment when News 3 reached out to them back in March.

Smigiel said the city has many options on what to do with the property, but said it will likely be parking for Ocean View Beach Park and for people using the beach. He added that the city may be interested in seeing if a restaurant company would be interested in purchasing it. “I am looking forward to having additional conversations with the community on their vision for this waterfront property,” he wrote.

The City of Norfolk is expected to spend over $2 million to purchase Greenies and the Ocean View Diner.