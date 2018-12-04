Contractor has green light to begin process of demolishing Greenies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A contractor has the green light to begin the process of demolishing Greenies, according to a city spokesperson.

The contractor will soon begin asbestos removal, capping sewer lines, and removing the sidewalk. The building is expected to be demolished by the end of the month, the city says.

The restaurant and bar has sat empty in Ocean View after it closed in September following decades as a landmark in the community.

Mayor Kenny Alexander previously announced the city would purchase the properties that Greenies and the Ocean View Diner are on during his State of the City address in March, saying the city wants to improve beach access. “That’s our beach,” Alexander said.

As for long term plans for the site, city leaders say that will require more feedback from the community before anything final is decided.