× Bill to increase penalty for animal cruelty in Virginia moves forward in General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. – Someone tied up a dog to a pole, covered him with accelerant, and then intentionally set the dog on fire this week in a park.

Tommie is recovering, but has burns to more than 40% of his body. Right now, Virginia law says the person who set the dog on fire can only be charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty, but a bill that is advancing through the General Assembly would change that to a felony.

“I think this is so wrong that it’s only a misdemeanor,” said State Sen. Bill DeSteph (R-Virginia Beach). Felony charges can only be brought up if the animal dies, DeSteph says.

The bill unanimously passed the Senate and is now making its way through the House of Delegates.

The idea behind the bill is tied to a case from Virginia Beach. In 2016, a man attacked a dog with a machete, but the man was only charged with a misdemeanor. Since then, efforts have been ongoing to make vicious attacks on pets felonies.

“If you torture a dog or a cat, it should be a felony period whether they live or die,” DeSteph said.

In Tommie’s case, Richmond authorities announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information should contact Richmond Police, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.